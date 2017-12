$10M Pepcid Patent Verdict Nixed As Judge Reverses Herself

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:02 PM EST) -- Perrigo Co. has not infringed various aspects of a Boston hospital’s now-expired patent on the Pepcid Complete antacid, a Massachusetts federal judge said Friday, reversing the findings in three of her previous judgments and negating a $10.2 million jury verdict.



In her third amended judgment, U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel said Perrigo hadn’t directly, indirectly or willfully infringed claims 1, 4, 5, 6, 7 or 12 of U.S. Patent No. 5,229,137, but also that none of those claims are invalid for any of the reasons...

To view the full article, register now.