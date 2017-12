NLRB Reverses On Employers' Duty To Bargain With Unions

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 5:18 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board in a split decision Friday overturned a 2016 ruling limiting the changes employers can implement in union workplaces, restoring 50-year-old precedent that allows businesses to change policies without a union’s permission if they’ve taken similar actions before.



The 3-2 ruling, issued in a case involving Raytheon Network Centric Systems, reverses the board’s 2016 DuPont ruling that businesses must bargain with unions before implementing revisions to employment conditions in many cases even if they have a history of making similar changes....

To view the full article, register now.