Expert Analysis - Opinion

A Fair Rate Of Return Is Required When States Set Prices

By Trevor Burrus and Eric Ashby December 18, 2017, 10:15 AM EST

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 10:15 AM EST) -- If the government sets prices for an industry but sets the rates so low that some businesses are unable to operate successfully, have the businesses been “taken” in violation of the takings clause of the Fifth Amendment? That’s the question that the U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to hear in the case of Mercury v. Jones, currently on petition to the Supreme Court. The court should grant Mercury’s petition in order to clarify the constitutionally required fair rate of return standard.

In general, businesses don’t...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular