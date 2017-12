Fiat Chrysler Gets Defective Touchscreen Claims Trimmed

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:25 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal judge on Friday trimmed claims from a proposed class action alleging that the touchscreen dashboards in some Fiat Chrysler vehicles black out, ruling that while car owners’ warranty claims can move forward, the allegations do not support a nationwide class.



U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn H. Vratil ruled that car owners in Kansas had sufficiently pled that the alleged defects affecting the ability to control the radio, climate control and navigation systems breached state and federal warranty laws.



But Judge Vratil also found...

