Ill. Appeals Court Affirms Toss Of Brain Damage Case

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 7:12 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court has declined to revive a suit against an emergency room doctor by the fiancée of a patient who suffered brain damage while in intensive care for pneumonia, ruling that the evidence suggesting the doctor delayed responding to an emergency call was speculative.



The Friday appellate decision left in place a directed verdict by the trial court judge and noted that an expert for Amanda Lessner, who at the time was the fiancée of patient Raymond Reynolds, had been unable to say definitively...

