Ill. Atty Can Go After Client’s Parents For Divorce Fees

Law360, Chicago (December 18, 2017, 9:19 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appellate court revived a lawsuit a Chicago attorney filed against the parents of a client Friday, giving the attorney a second chance to try and collect fees he claims they agreed to cover for their son’s divorce.



Attorney Ben Goldwater can take his case against the couple back to Cook County, Illinois, Circuit Court after a First District appellate panel found that the available facts showed Goldwater had upheld his side of the alleged arrangement by completing their son’s divorce. By that logic,...

