Sonic Drive-In Chain Hit With Class Action Over Data Breach

Law360, Springfield (December 18, 2017, 8:36 PM EST) -- Iconic American drive-in restaurant chain Sonic was hit with a class action in Illinois federal court on Friday, alleging the restaurant did not safeguard its customer credit card data, and as a result the data is being sold on the black market.



Chicago resident Clara Hughes-Hillman alleged Sonic Corp. should have known to bolster protections on consumer data, especially after the well-publicized data breaches at other large chain restaurants and companies. Sonic admitted to having been breached in September, but Hughes-Hillman said in the complaint that...

