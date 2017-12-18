Choice Hotels Strikes $231M Deal For Woodspring Biz
Per the cash-financed deal, which is expected to close early next year, Choice Hotels is acquiring the Woodspring Suites brand and franchise, which includes nearly 240 extended-stay hotels spread across 35 states. Woodspring Hotels, which is backed by private equity shop Lindsay Goldberg, plans to be renamed and will retain its hotel management operations, the companies...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login