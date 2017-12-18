Choice Hotels Strikes $231M Deal For Woodspring Biz

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 4:01 PM EST) -- Choice Hotels International Inc. announced Monday that it has struck a deal to pick up a brand and franchise business from private equity-backed Woodspring Hotels Holdings LLC for $231 million.



Per the cash-financed deal, which is expected to close early next year, Choice Hotels is acquiring the Woodspring Suites brand and franchise, which includes nearly 240 extended-stay hotels spread across 35 states. Woodspring Hotels, which is backed by private equity shop Lindsay Goldberg, plans to be renamed and will retain its hotel management operations, the companies...

