Wendy's Customers Seek Class Cert. In Data Breach Row

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:07 PM EST) -- Customers suing fast-food chain Wendy's over a data breach asked a Florida federal judge on Friday to grant them class certification, saying all their payment cards were compromised and possibly subject to the same risks of fraud and identity theft.



Wendy's International LLC’s failure to implement adequate security to protect customers’ card data from the breach, which went undetected for nine months and hit more than 1,000 restaurants, applies uniformly to all members of the proposed class of customers whose card data was accessed by cybercriminals...

