Real Estate Rumors: Park Ave. Apartments, TA Realty, Duke

Law360, Minneapolis (December 19, 2017, 4:31 PM EST) -- Three apartments on Park Avenue in Manhattan have sold to a Chinese buyer for a total of $91.1 million, The Real Deal reported Tuesday. The deal is for units 92, 92B and 93B at 432 Park Ave., which combined have 11,906 square feet of space across two floors, the report said. The three units had been listed for $120 million total, according to the report.



TA Realty has sold an industrial portfolio in the Miami area for $32.5 million, according to a report Tuesday from the...

