Immigrants Ask For Anonymity In DACA Termination Suit

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:18 PM EST) -- Advocates including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge Friday to protect the identities of nine immigrants who fear retaliation for their role in a suit challenging the abrupt end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.



The immigrants — who are members of the NAACP, the American Federation of Teachers, the AFL-CIO and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and have participated in DACA — seek to submit in the suit declarations containing “highly...

