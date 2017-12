Top Gov’t Contracts Cases Of 2017

Law360, Nashville (December 21, 2017, 10:17 PM EST) -- The past year has offered a range of important litigation decisions for federal contractors, from False Claims Act rulings clarifying key points of the anti-fraud law to decisions on responsibility and liability as part of contract performance.



While there was no blockbuster ruling on the scale of 2016’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court Escobar False Claims Act decision, there have been a number of important decisions — and in some cases, a series of similar decisions — that were important for federal contractors in 2017.



Here are...

To view the full article, register now.