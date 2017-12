Fox Wants Docs Protected In AT&T Merger Challenge

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 6:36 PM EST) -- Media conglomerate 21st Century Fox on Friday waded into the government’s challenge of the proposed $85 billion deal between AT&T and Time Warner Inc., asking a D.C. federal judge for additional protection of highly-sensitive contract information it handed the U.S. Department of Justice during a review of the potential merger.



Though Fox is not a party to the litigation, it filed a brief arguing that the case’s current protective order of confidential documents doesn’t go far enough to shield the detailed contracts it turned over to...

