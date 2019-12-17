BREAKING: NLRB Ditches Obama-Era Work Email Use Standard

Law360, New York (December 17, 2019, 3:07 PM EST) -- A split National Labor Relations Board ruled Tuesday that a Caesars Entertainment Corp. casino's policy barring use of its email system for nonbusiness purposes didn't violate federal labor law, overruling a controversial 2014 decision that opened the door for employees to use their work email for union business. In a 3-1 decision, the NLRB held that Caesars Entertainment's Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino didn’t run afoul of the National Labor Relations Act when it imposed the rule. The decision upended the Obama board's Purple Communications ruling, which held that workplace rules blocking workers from using company email systems for union activity are presumptively invalid. "Employees have...

