Hilton Resort Says Drowned Snorkeler Signed Away Claims

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:19 PM EST) -- A Hilton resort urged a Puerto Rico federal court on Friday to grant it a quick win in a $20.5 million suit over a snorkeler's 2013 drowning because a majority of the facts in the case are blatantly wrong and because he signed a release waiving claims against the resort.



The El Conquistador in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, along with its managers, argued in a summary judgment motion that an oceanography expert retained by the late George Holland’s family proved that the conditions the family snorkeled in...

To view the full article, register now.