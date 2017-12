Ticket Clinic Says Tikd Antitrust Suit Violates Deal

Law360, Miami (December 18, 2017, 8:50 PM EST) -- The Ticket Clinic sued traffic ticket services startup Tikd in Florida court Monday, alleging the startup's antitrust case breaches an agreement to pause litigation until The Florida Bar finishes investigating whether Tikd engages in the unlicensed practice of law.



Monday's lawsuit, filed in Fort Lauderdale, is the latest volley in the ongoing war between the ticket defense law firm and the startup, which matches drivers with lawyers who will fight traffic tickets on their behalf.



The Ticket Clinic alleges that Tikd violated their August agreement by...

