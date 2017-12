Exelon's $60M Bid Only Ch. 11 Offer For ExGen Power Plant

Law360, Wilmington (December 18, 2017, 8:00 PM EST) -- Bankrupt power station owner ExGen Texas Power LLC announced late Friday in Delaware that a $60 million stalking horse bid from its parent company was the only offer it received for a Texas generating station, declaring the bidder the winner and canceling a planned auction.



In a notice from the debtor, it said that the bid deadline passed Friday evening without any competing bids coming in for the Handley Generating Station in Fort Worth, Texas, and that an auction planned for Monday was no longer necessary....

To view the full article, register now.