Health Care Co. Faces Biometrics Suit Over Finger Scan

By Lauraann Wood

Law360, Chicago (December 18, 2017, 3:53 PM EST) -- Illinois’ Presence Health Network was hit with a lawsuit in state court on Friday by a proposed class of current and former employees that says the company’s finger-scan time-keeping practices violate the state’s biometric privacy laws.

The network — which owns and operates 12 hospitals, 27 senior care facilities and six urgent care facilities statewide — incorporated biometric scanners to combat instances of time and attendance fraud, according to the lawsuit brought by former employee Nichole Holm. But that practice violates the state Biometric Information Privacy Act...
