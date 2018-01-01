Analysis

Product Liability Cases To Watch In 2018

By Emily Field

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Multidistrict litigation emerging from a deluge of lawsuits filed against pharmaceutical companies in the midst of the opioid epidemic will seize attorneys’ attention as cases take shape in the new year.

Attorneys will also be watching to see if the U.S. Supreme Court decides to end litigation over an osteoporosis drug, and will track a Fifth Circuit opinion on the fate of a multimillion-dollar verdict in hip-implant litigation.

Here’s Law360’s rundown of product liability cases to watch in 2018.

In re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular