2 BigLaw Firms Stray From Cravath Scale

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 9:22 PM EST) -- While most BigLaw firms have awarded year-end associate bonuses in line with the scale set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, a pair of firms recently revealed that they would dole out paydays that either surpass or fall behind the standard.



Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced that it would award special bonuses to associates in addition to the standard year-end bonuses, effectively exceeding the Cravath scale, while Bryan Cave LLP revealed that its associates could receive, in some cases, 80 percent less than scale, according...

To view the full article, register now.