SoCalGas Off The Hook For Business Losses From Gas Leak

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 6:50 PM EST) -- A California appellate court ruled Friday that Southern California Gas Co. is not liable for economic losses suffered by businesses near the massive 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak, finding the company did not have a relationship with those businesses under which it could be expected to protect them from harm.



A lower court had tentatively ruled that SoCalGas owed a duty to the businesses, which claimed the gas leak and subsequent relocation of residents in the area crushed their profits. But the gas provider petitioned its...

