DOJ, Agricultural Co. Settle H-2A Visa Dispute

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 7:38 PM EST) -- Crop Production Services Inc. reached a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice to end allegations it hired H-2A visa holders over U.S. workers in an El Campo, Texas, plant, according to settlement papers signed Monday that call for $30,000 in a fine and back pay.



The Colorado-based company denied claims that it passed over three American workers in favor of employees who held H-2A visas, which cover temporary foreign agricultural workers, according to a settlement signed by the DOJ’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section and...

