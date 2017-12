Informed Consent Claim Fizzles In Calif. Med Mal Appeal

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 11:23 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court on Friday tossed a medical malpractice suit accusing a doctor of partially severing a woman’s nerve during organ removal surgery, rejecting the patient’s argument that the doctor failed to properly inform her about the risks and complications of the surgery.



A three-judge panel for the Second Appellate District affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Paul Lin in a suit brought by Jennifer Jordan accusing him of medical negligence when he partially transected a nerve during the removal of...

