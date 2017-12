Studio Not Covered For Porn Actors' HIV Suits, Judge Says

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 5:34 PM EST) -- Atain Specialty Insurance Co. has no duty to defend or indemnify a pornography studio in lawsuits brought by performers who allegedly contracted HIV on the job, a California federal judge ruled on Monday, finding that coverage is clearly barred by a policy exclusion for claims related to sexual acts.



The three underlying California state court cases, filed in summer 2015, allege the actors contracted HIV while shooting scenes for internet porn company Cybernet Entertainment LLC at a studio owned by Armory Studios LLC due to unsafe...

