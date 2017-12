Kaspersky Lab Sues White House Over Software Ban

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:48 PM EST) -- Moscow-based antivirus firm Kaspersky Lab sued the White House in D.C. federal court Monday, claiming that a U.S. Department of Homeland Security order banning the company from U.S. government computer systems violated its due process rights.



The cybersecurity company asked the court to reverse DHS’ directive ordering civilian agencies to stop using Kaspersky products amid concerns about the Russian company’s ties to the Kremlin. That decision was based largely on “uncorroborated” news reports and was made before the software firm had a chance to defend itself,...

