Ill. Court Affirms Nix Of Patient's Leg Amputation Suit

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 9:23 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate panel tossed Friday a suit alleging that a hospital and doctors' failure to timely refer a patient to a vascular surgeon caused his leg to be amputated, saying the patient was treated by a vascular surgeon when the leg was still salvageable.



A three-judge First District panel affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Rush University Medical Center and several doctors in a suit brought by Samuel Lord accusing the health care providers of failing to timely refer him to a vascular...

