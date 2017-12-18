4 Things You May Have Missed At The Latest FCC Meeting
Although perhaps overshadowed by the closely watched vote on internet regulation, the agency passed several other substantive measures that are worth noting.
Here are four things you may have missed at the FCC’s action-packed December meeting.
National Audience Cap
The FCC voted to move forward with a further review of its media...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login