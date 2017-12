Mercedes Cites TC Heartland In Bid To Nix QR Code Suit

Law360, San Jose (December 18, 2017, 7:42 PM EST) -- Citing the TC Heartland precedent, Mercedes-Benz USA LLC told a Florida federal court Monday that a Texas company’s patent lawsuit over Mercedes’ use of QR codes was filed in the wrong state and should be dismissed or moved to Georgia, where the car distributor is located.



Mercedes, which oversees the sales and marketing of the German luxury-car maker’s products in the United States, argued that plaintiff Coding Technologies LLC chose the wrong venue for its litigation. In its motion to dismiss Monday, Mercedes maintained that under...

To view the full article, register now.