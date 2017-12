Philly Consultant Cops To $1M Lobbying, Kickback Scheme

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (December 18, 2017, 10:53 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia-based political consultant admitted Monday in Missouri federal court to taking part in a scheme to spend nearly $1 million in charity funds on political outreach and kickbacks, 10 days after pleading guilty in Pennsylvania federal court to lying to the FBI in an unrelated case, authorities said.



Donald “D.A.” Jones, 62, pled guilty on Monday to conspiring with a former Arkansas state legislator and executives at Preferred Family Healthcare Inc., saying he received about $973,807 from the nonprofit charity for unlawful political activity and...

