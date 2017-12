Feds Seek Tribal Hospital's Exit From Wrongful Death Suit

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 11:02 PM EST) -- The government told an Arizona federal court Monday that it’s the only proper defendant in a wrongful death suit brought over a woman who died after a fall at Fort Defiance Indian Hospital, urging the court to dismiss the hospital and several of its staff from the case.



The estate and family of Chantal Moore — a 27-year-old pneumonia patient who fell and hit her head during an unsupervised trip to a Fort Defiance bathroom and then died three days later — brought their suit under...

