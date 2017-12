Manafort Allowed To Spend Christmas In The Hamptons

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2017, 5:38 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge signed off Monday on indicted former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s request to spend Christmas in the Hamptons, although the judge complained about the “somewhat burdensome” request that federal prosecutors did not challenge.



Manafort was already set to get out of the house arrest to which he was relegated Oct. 30, the day he was indicted by a federal grand jury alongside his longtime deputy Rick Gates for allegedly stashing millions in profits from secret overseas lobbying work in years prior to...

