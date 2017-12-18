5 New Changes For Businesses In The Final Tax Bill

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 11:04 PM EST) -- The House and Senate are on the brink of implementing some of the most sweeping changes to the tax code in more than 30 years.



The Republicans’ Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, backed by the Trump administration, would implement a low flat-tax rate of 21 percent for corporations, and it is almost sure to pass into law by the time the new year rolls around since it appears to have majority support from party members.



As lawmakers prepare for two final votes this week in the...

