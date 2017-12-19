Californians Target Property Tax 'Loophole' In Initiative

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 7:02 PM EST) -- A ballot initiative was proposed in California that would close a so-called loophole for those paying industrial property taxes, so that schools would have better funding.



California Calls, a group of 31 grass-roots, community-based organizations, filed what it calls The California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act of 2018, on Friday, saying it would close a tax loophole that results in a failure to reassess commercial and industrial real property on a regular basis. The initiative is meant to generate money to help public schools....

