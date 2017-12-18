Fla. Sales Workers Accuse Telecom Co. Of Not Paying OT

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2017, 9:15 PM EST) -- A pair of former Granite Telecommunications LLC salesmen filed a proposed collective action in Florida federal court on Monday claiming the company purposefully violated federal wage-and-hour laws by refusing to compensate them for overtime.



James Hair and Christopher Witkowski, two former "inside sales" representatives who worked for Granine within the past two years, alleged in their complaint that the company misclassified them as exempt salaried workers under the Fair Labor Standards Act who did not qualify for overtime, even though the company's sales team routinely worked...

