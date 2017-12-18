Fla. Sales Workers Accuse Telecom Co. Of Not Paying OT

By Steven Trader

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2017, 9:15 PM EST) -- A pair of former Granite Telecommunications LLC salesmen filed a proposed collective action in Florida federal court on Monday claiming the company purposefully violated federal wage-and-hour laws by refusing to compensate them for overtime.

James Hair and Christopher Witkowski, two former "inside sales" representatives who worked for Granine within the past two years, alleged in their complaint that the company misclassified them as exempt salaried workers under the Fair Labor Standards Act who did not qualify for overtime, even though the company's sales team routinely worked...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Hair et al v. Granite Telecommunications, LLC


Case Number

9:17-cv-81361

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Judge

Donald M. Middlebrooks

Date Filed

December 18, 2017

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular