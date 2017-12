Texas Cos., Furniture Seller Settle Contract Dispute Suit

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 9:09 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday nixed a lawsuit brought by two Texas companies and their Chinese owner against a Michigan furniture seller after the parties struck a settlement, ending a contractual dispute over sales commissions that the furniture seller sought to take into arbitration.



U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant granted an order to dismiss the suit brought by Texas companies OmniMax USA LLC and Omnipart USA LLC, which had argued that office furniture company Interpart Worldwide LLC was trying to haul them into arbitration...

