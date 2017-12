'Crash' Writer Accused Of Rape Calls Suit An Extortion Bid

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 11:28 PM EST) -- A publicist on Friday accused Hollywood director Paul Haggis of raping her in his Manhattan apartment back in 2013, filing a New York state court suit on the same day the “Crash” writer filed a countersuit calling the rape allegations extortion and saying no such violence occurred.



Event publicist Haleigh Breest said in her suit that the then-60-year-old Haggis had insisted she come to his apartment after a movie premiere, proceeding to rip off her clothes and force her to have oral and vaginal sex against...

