'Airplane!' Director, Sinclair Hit With Sex Harassment Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 10:31 PM EST) -- Three women have filed a sexual harassment suit against local television behemoth Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and "Airplane!" director David Zucker in Los Angeles Superior Court, saying they were laid off from their online comedy writing jobs after complaining that a male supervisor demeaned them and mused about whether he'd have sex with them.



Plaintiffs Jaclyn Malie Mason, Richelle Meiss, and Rebecca Zak said in their complaint filed Thursday that their jobs at Sinclair's Circa Laughs website exposed them to frequent insults and indignities. Their complaint...

