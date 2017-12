Women, Minority DOD Contracts' Spending Share Grows

Law360, Washington (December 19, 2017, 8:16 PM EST) -- Annual Department of Defense purchases from minority-owned and women-owned businesses totaled $230 billion between 2010 and 2016, with annual spending on such contracts decreasing at a slower rate than overall contract obligations according to a Government Accountability Office report made public Monday.



According to the report, DOD obligations to minority-owned and women-owned businesses fell by 12 percent between 2010 and 2016. But overall DOD contract obligations fell by roughly 27 percent over the same period.



Defense contract obligations to women-owned and minority-owned businesses totaled $31.9 billion...

