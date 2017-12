Contractor Looks To Escape Suit Over Gold King Mine

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 1:53 PM EST) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contractor Environmental Restoration LLC urged a federal judge on Monday to let it out of Utah’s suit over the company’s role in the 2015 Gold King Mine spill, saying that the state’s claims under a federal Superfund law should get tossed.



Environmental Restoration filed a motion to dismiss the state’s July complaint over the spill, which occurred when a dam was breached, allowing more than 3 million gallons of heavy-metal-laden water to rush into a tributary of the Animas River in Colorado,...

