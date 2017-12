Walmart Worker Nabs $1M In Fees, Counsel Sanctioned

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 10:59 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Monday awarded $1 million in attorneys fees to a Walmart employee who won a jury verdict on claims that he was retaliated against for complaining of race discrimination, but also sanctioned the worker’s attorney for filing a premature appeal in the case.



In two separate orders, U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden awarded attorneys fees and costs of roughly $1 million and prejudgment interest of $15,645 to plaintiff Michael Barham. A jury earlier this year found that Walmart retaliated against Barham,...

To view the full article, register now.