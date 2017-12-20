Expert Analysis

Delaware Litigation 2017: Assessing Trends At Year-End

By Jeffrey Wolters and Nathan Emeritz December 20, 2017, 2:11 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 2:11 PM EST) -- Litigation in Delaware in 2017 has somewhat turned on its head the long-held expectation that “every public deal draws a lawsuit” but “private company stockholders rarely sue.” Early indications that public company deal litigation would decrease in Delaware courts have proven to be accurate through 2017. Yet the Delaware Court of Chancery has been busier than ever — so much that Chief Justice Leo Strine has requested that the Delaware General Assembly approve two new seats on that court. It appears that public company strike suits have...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular