IRS Can't Collect $37.6M In Preparer Fees During Appeal

Law360, Fort Wayne (December 19, 2017, 4:43 PM EST) -- More than a million tax preparers will have a little more jingle in their pockets this holiday season after the IRS failed on Monday to convince a skeptical D.C. federal court judge to let the agency collect $37.6 million in preparer fees while it appeals the court’s June order striking down the fees.



The appeal has little chance of success, the IRS will not suffer irreparable harm by failing to collect an amount equal to 0.3 percent of its yearly budget, and the agency can retroactively...

