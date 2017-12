Monster Cost Beats $8M In Boies Schiller Fees, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 11:43 PM EST) -- Beats Electronics told a California jury Monday that Monster should reimburse the $7.9 million in attorneys’ fees Beats paid Boies Schiller to defeat the audio-video cable maker's fraud suit over Beats’ $3.2 billion sale to Apple, along with millions more in court costs.



The trial will determine how much Beats is entitled to after it successfully beat a fraud suit filed by Monster and its founder Noel Lee after about 20 months of litigation. The suit claimed Beats and its founders coerced Lee into selling a...

