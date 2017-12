Toyo Seeks $300K In Fees After $1.6M Contempt Sanction

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 5:17 PM EST) -- Toyo Tire & Rubber asked a California federal court Monday to approve over $300,000 in attorneys' fees and costs after ruling two Chinese companies must pay $1.6 million for violating a judgment barring them from making and selling tires that are “confusingly similar” in appearance to a Toyo tire.



Japan-based Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd. and its U.S. affiliate are seeking $290,693.25 in attorneys’ fees and $20,824.60 in costs associated with their efforts in enforcing compliance with the court’s final judgment in 2014 against Doublestar Dong Feng Tyre...

