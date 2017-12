FCA Suit Against Sleep-Testing Co. Rouses The Feds

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 10:12 PM EST) -- The federal government has intervened in a whistleblower's False Claims Act suit alleging sleep-related medical device company SNAP Diagnostics LLC fraudulently billed Medicare for medically unnecessary home testing for obstructive sleep apnea and gave kickbacks to health care providers.



The government's complaint in intervention, filed Monday, says SNAP received nearly $9 million in allegedly fraudulent reimbursement for Medicare claims since 2009.



"Despite knowing that only a few hours of home sleep testing in a single night was needed for SNAP's home sleep test recorders to diagnose...

