Sanctuary City Order Wasn't Overreach, 9th Circ. Told

Law360, Washington (December 19, 2017, 2:29 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Monday told the Ninth Circuit that thanks to his misreading, a district judge wrongly blocked the president’s executive order to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities when it was within the bounds of existing executive branch authority.



At issue is the November permanent injunction California's U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick issued against the executive order on the grounds it violated the U.S. Constitution’s separation of powers doctrine, after San Francisco and Santa Clara counties separately sued the administration to challenge...

To view the full article, register now.