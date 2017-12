NY Times Sues DOI Over Utah Monument Doc Request

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 1:14 PM EST) -- The New York Times Co. hit the U.S. Department of the Interior with a Freedom of Information Act suit Monday in New York federal court, alleging that the agency has failed to fork over documents related to a national monument in Utah that the federal government plans to shrink dramatically.



The complaint alleges that the agency has yet to respond to Times reporter Julie Turkewitz’s request for information related to President Donald Trump’s decision to slash large tracts of land safeguarded by predecessors — even after...

