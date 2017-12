Apollo Inks $305M Deal For Qdoba Mexican Eats

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 6:43 PM EST) -- The owner of San Diego-based hamburger chain Jack in the Box said Tuesday that it has agreed to unload its Qdoba Mexican Eats franchise in a $305 million deal with private equity giant Apollo Global Management LLC.



Rumored for several weeks, the all-cash deal will see Apollo acquire Qdoba Restaurant Corp., which operates and franchises a total of 700 fast-casual dining restaurants across 47 states, D.C. and Canada, according to a statement from Jack in the Box Inc. announcing the agreement. The companies expect the transaction...

