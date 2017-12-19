SIAC Floats Novel Cross-Institution Consolidation Protocol

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:47 PM EST) -- The Singapore International Arbitration Centre has proposed a novel protocol aimed at saving parties time and money by allowing arbitral institutions to consolidate proceedings even if they are taking place under different arbitral rules, according to a Tuesday notice.



The proposal, which was initiated by SIAC Court of Arbitration President Gary Born, who is also chair of WilmerHale's international arbitration practice group, is designed to help international businesses resolve disputes more efficiently and obtain more enforceable awards. WilmerHale associate Dharshini Prasad also helped to develop the...

To view the full article, register now.