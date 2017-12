Pizza Hut Not Owed For Building Condemnation, Court Says

Law360, Houston (December 20, 2017, 1:53 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel on Tuesday upheld a lower court's ruling that Pizza Hut of America isn't entitled to a share of $427,100 that the Houston Community College System paid to tenants of a shopping center when it condemned the property, holding the restaurant failed to show it was impaired by relocation or other expenses.



The First Court of Appeals panel affirmed a judgment dismissing Pizza Hut's claims for lack of standing that was entered by a county court judge in January. The trial court had...

To view the full article, register now.